No need for DNA if we marry as virgins – Actress, Blessing Egbe

A lady identified as Blessing Egbe has shares her opinion concerning the trending DNA issue on social media.

According to her, there will be no need for DNA testing if people got married as virgins and remained faithful to their partners.

She wrote via her Twitter handle;

This DNA trend may cause Husbands to start beholding their ‘kids’ with scrutiny, and force Wives to recheck diaries, study past calendars and backtrack. In all things let love lead. 2021. And while it has been termed paternity fraud. Know that, there are 2 people involved in the fraudulent act. The real father of the child, who is also living a lie in his home and defrauding gis wife of his vow of faithfulness. Where does he stand in this title “paternity” fraud?? “Imagine If things were the way God created it to be, and we all got married as Virgins, and stayed faithful thereafter. There’ll be no need for DNA. But alas Virtue is hard , and unpopular, as we see in story of “The Ten Virgins”. My own sha is, they should not produce fake kits.