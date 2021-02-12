TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

‘I prayed for a healthy child’ – BBNaija Tboss…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian artistes, Davido and Zlatan Ibile, have reacted to Israel DMW’s  unreserved apology to DJ Cuppy, over his claim that Zlatan didn’t make any money from their hit song, Gelato.

Israel apologized after the billionaire’s daughter threatened to drag him to court over alleged libel.

See also: Davido’s Manager, Israel finally apologizes to DJ Cuppy

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’…

Davido’s Manager, Israel finally apologizes to DJ…

However, his apology was received with different reactions from fans as well as celebrities.

The likes of Davido, Zlatan Ibile, Peruzzi among others also reacted to the apology.

@zlatan_ibile wrote; “To be foh oti f**k up”

@davido wrote; “Xxl CHORKE … Why u no tag Cuppy”

See the post below;

The whole.drama started after Cuppy  revealed she didn’t know why Zlatan blocked her on social media.

Ser also: Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp, Instagram

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of bags from husband

Valentine’s Day: If a man buys you flowers, buy him grass’ –…

Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

Pete Edochie endorses Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition (video)

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More