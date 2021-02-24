Watch Funke Akindele’s reaction as JJC Skillz surprises her with flowers in Turkey (Video)

While the lovers day usually celebrated on the 14th of February may have been forgotten by quite a number of people, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz are still in the mood.

This comes as Abdurasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz surprised his wife Funke Akindele with flowers in Turkey.

Funke Akindele shared the video of herself getting surprised on Instagram on Tuesday.

She said she has been filming and tired when she got the surprise.

“It’s still the month of love. Been filming!! Tired!! Then hubby came with flowers. Thanks Baba Ibeji,” she wrote.

Funke Akindele has been in Istanbul, Turkey since February 15 and also