Mr Ibu gives praises to God as he is set to be discharged from hospital (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After a brief illness, popular Nollywood actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, is expected to be discharged from hospital.

 

It may be recalled that the actor was unable work due to a sudden sickness that left him bedridden for several days.

The legendary actor then disclosed that he had been poisoned for the third time at an event in Abuja, this time by someone or a group of individuals.

While on his sick bed, the actor also cleared the air on rumors that he was soliciting donations; he emphasized that he was not asking anyone for money to pay his hospital bills.

In a recent video, the much-loved thespian was seen getting his haircut as he’s set to be discharged from hospital.

Watch the video below:

