Some Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria – Teni says

Teniola Apata, also known as Teni, a prominent Nigerian singer, has condemned Nigerians for hating one another.

According to Teni, the country’s problem is simply some Nigerians who harbor hatred in their hearts.

The singer took to Twitter to express her surprise at how those who promote bad feelings may also be publicly religious.

Her remark could be tied to the internet feud between Wizkid and Davido supporters, who recently lost out on a Grammy prize.

Angelique Kidjo had to disable her Instagram comment section after she won a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album, the same category as Wizkid, due to the abusive insults she received from Nigerians.

Teni wrote;

”Some Nigerians are Nigerias problem. Hate ti poju, and na dem go church and mosque pass.”

See her post: