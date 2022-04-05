TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first…

Some Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria – Teni says

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Teniola Apata, also known as Teni, a prominent Nigerian singer, has condemned Nigerians for hating one another.

According to Teni, the country’s problem is simply some Nigerians who harbor hatred in their hearts.

The singer took to Twitter to express her surprise at how those who promote bad feelings may also be publicly religious.

READ ALSO

‘I’m completely heartbroken and drained’ – Actress…

‘Thank God we didn’t qualify for the world cup, it would…

Her remark could be tied to the internet feud between Wizkid and Davido supporters, who recently lost out on a Grammy prize.

Angelique Kidjo had to disable her Instagram comment section after she won a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album, the same category as Wizkid, due to the abusive insults she received from Nigerians.

Teni wrote;

”Some Nigerians are Nigerias problem. Hate ti poju, and na dem go church and mosque pass.”

See her post:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy announces desire to have a husband

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as new career

Lady’s “pantless” photoshoot leaves netizens puzzled (See photos)

Some Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria – Teni says

Man buys big hotel for wife after winning N755 million jackpot

Why I cancelled my marriage plans last year – Alex Unusual spills

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how Bobrisky makes his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More