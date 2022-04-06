While chasing things money can buy check if you’re losing things money can’t buy – Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua, an international boxer, has recommended that as we chase things money can buy in life, we should pause and consider whether we’re losing things money can’t buy.

While chasing things money can buy, most of us forget about ourselves and the most essential things in our life that money can never buy, and Anthony Joshua has done us the honor of reminding us to do a quick check.

He posted that while we are chasing that things money can buy and money itself, we should take a break and consider whether we are losing things money can’t buy in the process because we won’t be able to get it back.

There are some things in a man’s life that money can never buy, and we get to experience them.