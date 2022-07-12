TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva…

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she unveils political posters

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, has finally dropped her husband’s surname, “Bello,” as she enters politics.

Following her divorce from her husband, the actress is fully embracing her maiden name.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke…

Funke Akindele unveiled her political posters minutes ago, and what drew attention of fans was the name change.

It’s surprising that none of the posters featured her husband’s surname, “Bello.”

This new development is coming hours after Funke Akindele announced her governship interest in Lagos State.

The “Omo Ghetto Saga” actress further revealed that she is putting her acting career on hold to focus on her political career.

Funke Akindele who had been known to shun any reports about her personal life and career formally declared her decision to accept Jandor’s call as the state’s deputy governor.

Funke Akindele also disclose that she is ready to pay the price of embracing politics which will temporarily hold her career in the Nollywood industry.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe Ties With Her…

I Have No Other Choice Than to Quit — Peter Okoye Shares Emotional Note

Kenneth Aguba Finally Replies Ladies Pleading to Marry him

“I was paid just N5K for most of the movies I acted” – Kenneth Aguba reveals

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

CAF Player of the Year: Super Eagles players fail to make final 10-man shortlist

“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot…

Drama as hundreds of fans chase Nicki Minaj’s convoy through the streets of…

Nigerian lady returns from party to find her car and house razed by fire

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More