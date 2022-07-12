“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she unveils political posters

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, has finally dropped her husband’s surname, “Bello,” as she enters politics.

Following her divorce from her husband, the actress is fully embracing her maiden name.

Funke Akindele unveiled her political posters minutes ago, and what drew attention of fans was the name change.

It’s surprising that none of the posters featured her husband’s surname, “Bello.”

This new development is coming hours after Funke Akindele announced her governship interest in Lagos State.

The “Omo Ghetto Saga” actress further revealed that she is putting her acting career on hold to focus on her political career.

Funke Akindele who had been known to shun any reports about her personal life and career formally declared her decision to accept Jandor’s call as the state’s deputy governor.

Funke Akindele also disclose that she is ready to pay the price of embracing politics which will temporarily hold her career in the Nollywood industry.