Photos: RMD, others attend Olu Jacobs’ 80th birthday party

Veteran Nollywood actors as well as well-known entertainers and public figures attended Olu Jacobs’ 80th birthday celebration on Sunday.

Recall that a photo of Olu Jacobs that surfaced online a few days ago raised concern among the actor’s fans, who had earlier thought he was dead.

As he celebrated his birthday, his wife, Joke Silva, posted the beautiful photos from the occasion on her Instagram account.

Silva posted videos of the exquisitely decorated party location to her Instagram profile and captioned it, “My heart leaps for joy. It’s my birthday too.

Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, comedian Alibaba, beauty mogul Tara Durotoye, and a host of others were among those sighted at the event.

Nigerians joined in wishing the star a happy birthday on social media.

Below Are Photos And A Video

