YABATECH final year student dies after falling off car during signing out

News
By Ezie Innocent

A final-year Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) student was killed in a tragic accident that occurred after his final exams.

On Friday, July 22nd, 2022, the young man simply known as Abraham was dancing on a car during his signing out when tragedy struck.

According to reports, the deceased was studying engineering and was his parents’ only child. When the driver moved, he is said to have fallen off the car and become unconscious.

Eyewitnesses attempted to resuscitate him, but he died as a result. A video posted on the internet shows him being carried by other students.

Watch the video below;

 

