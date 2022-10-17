TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again…

“I am the happiest person on earth” — Student gives testimony in church, laments struggle faced at home during strike

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A highly excited student has expressed his joy over the recent suspension of ASUU strike.

According to the young man identified as Siri Godpower, for the past eight months, he had been at home with nothing to do.

He revealed that he had gone through a lot at home as he was asked to do house chores since he had nothing significant to do do.

READ ALSO

Student thanks God as he departs Nigeria, says goodbye to…

I have gotten over ASUU strike – Nigerian lady celebrates as…

He enthused his eagerness to return back to school and resume his education.

Godpower thanked God for the breakthrough as he expressed his appreciation for the suspension of the strike.

“They were doing somehow at home. A whole comrade like me was asked to wash plates. I thank God for letting me out of that house,” he stated

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to bed in tears” —…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his side of the story with…

“I no get anything but my girlfriend love me” – Man brags as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I am the happiest person on earth” — Student gives testimony in church, laments…

Heartbroken man seeks advice after finding out wife slept with 6 men at NYSC…

Lady cries out after finding out that her lover still gets in bed with his…

Man shares heartbreaking video after purchasing phone at Computer Village…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

I want to hustle – Little boy takes shovel from his dad and packs sand at site

22-year-old girl cries out over being assaulted by boyfriend who has temper…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More