“I am the happiest person on earth” — Student gives testimony in church, laments struggle faced at home during strike

A highly excited student has expressed his joy over the recent suspension of ASUU strike.

According to the young man identified as Siri Godpower, for the past eight months, he had been at home with nothing to do.

He revealed that he had gone through a lot at home as he was asked to do house chores since he had nothing significant to do do.

He enthused his eagerness to return back to school and resume his education.

Godpower thanked God for the breakthrough as he expressed his appreciation for the suspension of the strike.

“They were doing somehow at home. A whole comrade like me was asked to wash plates. I thank God for letting me out of that house,” he stated

Watch the video below: