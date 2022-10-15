Man shares video of his mum’s joyful reaction after receiving iPhone from her kids

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian mum has been surprised with an iPhone gift from her children in celebration of her birthday.

Her son identified as Segun, shared a video on Twitter that captured her excitement on seeing the expensive phone.

Segun said he and his brothers jointly bought the iPhone and a cake for their mum alongside some other items which they presented to her.

In the video, she could be heard screaming, and dancing in jubilation after she unboxed the gift and realised it was an iPhone.

Segun wrote; ”My brothers and I got my mum an iPhone and a couple of other things for her birthday.”

In other news; Erons Johnson, a Nigerian man, has announced that he has become the father of two little girls.

On Twitter, he announced the wonderful news and thanked God for the double blessings.

