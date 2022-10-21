Man survives accident that k!lled his 4 friends after he obeyed his mother’s urgent call

A man has survived a fatal accident that claimed the lives of four of his friends after he obeyed his mom’s urgent call.

According to reports, the man had wanted to go out to club with his friends when his mother called him to see her urgently.

He wanted to skip the call and see her after going to the club, but his friends had insisted he go see his mother first.

The four continued to the club in a car and unfortunately, they were involved in an accident that took their lives.

A photo from the scene shared by a Twitter user showed the badly damaged car.

The Tweep wrote:

“Group of 5 Niigggaas wanted to go to club last night, one of them halted from the car cos his mom called him to come see her urgently. He said he will see her when he comes back, his friends had to force him to go see her. The four friends died in a fatal car accident overnight.”

