“Na just talk we talk” – Lady defends self after being caught in best friend’s boyfriend home (Video)

A lady has confronted her friend after suspecting that they she was having a secret affair with her man.

She questioned why she had taken her boyfriend’s number in front of her and had still followed him to his house.

The friend defended herself by saying that she never asked for his number and that they never engaged in any activity because she is aware that he belongs to her bestie.

The lady retorted that she didn’t buy any of it and questioned why she would betray her friendship by going out with her boyfriend.

Her pal continued to assure her that nothing had occurred. The friend claimed that all they had done was converse when the accuser pointed out that she had spent the night at his house.

Watch the video below;