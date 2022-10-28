TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go…

“Na just talk we talk” – Lady defends self after being caught in best friend’s boyfriend home (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has confronted her friend after suspecting that they she was having a secret affair with her man.

She questioned why she had taken her boyfriend’s number in front of her and had still followed him to his house.

The friend defended herself by saying that she never asked for his number and that they never engaged in any activity because she is aware that he belongs to her bestie.

READ ALSO

“The more I see, the less I understand” — Reactions as…

Nigerian lady cries out after accidentally using her school…

The lady retorted that she didn’t buy any of it and questioned why she would betray her friendship by going out with her boyfriend.

Her pal continued to assure her that nothing had occurred. The friend claimed that all they had done was converse when the accuser pointed out that she had spent the night at his house.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Na just talk we talk” – Lady defends self after being caught in best friend’s…

Mum breaks down in tears after her 16-yr-old son spent her rent money on a girl…

“Women need to start talking to other ladies; the urge to go naked is…

“We’re soulmates” – Annie Idibia explains why she won’t leave Tubaba

Female herbalist charges to Yahoo boy’s house to collect her share, claims…

Man storms ex-girlfriend’s office with his friends to retrieve phone he bought…

Video of High school student advising classmates to do Yahoo Yahoo sparks…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More