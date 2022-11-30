TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Skitmaker and actress, Kiekie shared lovely moments from her gender reveal party.

TheinfoNG reported yesterday, that the new mum had announced the birth of her first child.

READ ALSO

“I’m never leaving our baby with my husband…

Dancer, Janemena gushes as she shares video of her mother…

Kiekie shared with her fans beautiful moments from her gender reveal party, giving fans a glimpse at her baby shower.

“Gender. Reveal. Game. So my Mum intentionally stood at Team boy side and a lot of my friends ran there thinking, ah ah! Mummy must be right now! Not knowing she dey whine them ni especially that @mr_ayotunde. Thjs was another moment I loved at my baby shower”, she wrote.

See her post below:

In other news, A 32-year-old South African lady, Zukiswa Joyi, who claims to be a virgin, has disclosed that her friend, Sunshine Zumpe Vundisa, who turns 37 is also a virgin.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

How Can You Build An Impressive Skin Care Routine Using THC Oil?

“God you are too much” – BBNaija star, Phyna gets excited as she jets off to…

Actress, Anita Joseph slam Osagie Elegbe for cautioning Frederick and Peggy…

Why I killed my co-wife with a pistle – 20-year-old lady confesses

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More