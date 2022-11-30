Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

Skitmaker and actress, Kiekie shared lovely moments from her gender reveal party.

TheinfoNG reported yesterday, that the new mum had announced the birth of her first child.

Kiekie shared with her fans beautiful moments from her gender reveal party, giving fans a glimpse at her baby shower.

“Gender. Reveal. Game. So my Mum intentionally stood at Team boy side and a lot of my friends ran there thinking, ah ah! Mummy must be right now! Not knowing she dey whine them ni especially that @mr_ayotunde. Thjs was another moment I loved at my baby shower”, she wrote.

See her post below:

