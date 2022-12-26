Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez buys him Rolls Royce as Christmas gift

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football star, received a brand-new Rolls Royce for Christmas from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The ex-Manchester United forward took to Instagram to show off the white ride she gave him.

Georgina allegedly spent £250,000 on the Rolls Royce Phantom, which she presented to Ronaldo during the holiday season.

This comes amid reports that the 37-year-old football legend is set to sign a £175 million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nasr.

He shared a video that showed the car wrapped in a red bow ribbon accompanied by a man dressed as Santa Claus.
The family could be seen sitting in the Rolls Royce while Santa stood next to the car in their home. Gina also sealed the night by organising a romantic dinner date.

Watch video below:

