Man reveals how he tried to snatch his ex-girlfriend from her husband

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian guy has described his attempts to win back his ex-girlfriend despite the fact that she was already married.

When he recently ran into them, he claimed that he tried to make her husband envious.

The man going by the name of Adeola, who still misses his ex, claimed to have given the married woman a nice hug while her spouse was present.

He claims that the husband was keeping an eye on them, and he expects that when they parted ways, the man grew envious enough to dump her.

Adeola voiced his desire to get his ex lover back if her spouse ends their union out of jealousy.

”Yesterday I ran into my ex, and we gave each other a warm hug while her partner watched us. Wallahi, I’m hoping he starts overthinking and breaks down so I can get my girlfriend back,” he tweeted.

