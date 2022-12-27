“Them don tie person son again” – Lady reveals strange object she found at the beach

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A young Nigerian lady has revealed the strange object she found on the beach.

In a  video going viral, a young lady spotted a fetish doll by the sea side.

The woman showed the peculiar object she discovered and uploaded the post on Tiktok. The video clip gave the impression that a white bandage had been used to join two white figurines together.

The figurines were made to seem like a man and a woman. It’s unclear how the aforementioned lady came across this peculiar item. But it’s believed that it might have been carried to the beach’s bank by waves.

In other entertainment news,  Netizens have praise Davido‘s aide, Isreal DMW after he shared a new photo with his loving wife, Sheila.

The 30GB gang member might be expecting his first child with his wife, according to her appearances. However, Nigerians have praised Israel and referred to him as a “sharpshooter.”

