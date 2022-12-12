TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“We realized it was a test from God” – Man recounts how wife forgave him despite cheating and infecting her with HIV

By Ezie Innocent

A man revealed how his wife forgave him for cheating on her after he did so repeatedly and infected her with HIV.

Being in love is challenging, and occasionally that love is put to the test, according to the Twitter user known as @veryfranklyn.

He admitted to cheating on his wife with several women and had numerous baba mamas to the point where he contracted HIV.

According to @veryfranklyn, he unintentionally gave his wife the virus, but she forgave him after realizing it was God testing them, and now they are happily married.

He wrote:

“I hope DJ cuppy doesn’t make a mistake. Love is difficult sometimes and God tests us. I cheated on my wife so many times and and had baby mamas till I contacted hiv and gave my wife without knowing. We realised it’s a test from God and she forgave me and now we are happy”

