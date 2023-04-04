Couple goes viral as they get married at age 21

A young couple has sparked reactions online with a video of their marriage ceremony.

The beautiful young couple went viral on social media after they made the decision to get hitched at the age of 21.

The video which was shared online captures the moment the two held their wedding ceremony.

The groom and his beautiful bride were seen immaculately dressed in their wedding attire as they posed for pictures while surrounded by their loved ones who came to celebrate with them.

A caption which was attached to the video read:

“Choosing to grow old with your bestfriend at 21 years old. We made it with God. Married at 21”

Varied reactions from social media users have followed the video. Some have opined that it is a good thing that they are starting marriage early, others have said that they’re to young to be married.

Watch the video below:

See reactions: