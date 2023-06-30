Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Beauty Tukura has said that despite the toxic nature of her relationship with fellow reality star, Groovy, her love for him was genuine.

She insisted on not being influenced by any strategy or game plan with Groovy, stressing that she is a realist.

Beauty, who because of the toxicity of her relationship got disqualified, reiterated how she never blamed her estranged lover for it.

The BBNaija star stated this during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show episode 9 on Thursday night.

She said: “My relationship with Groovy was real at that time. I was being genuine from start to finish. And that was what it was.

“It wasn’t a game to me. I was just being me. This is how I am even outside the House, that is how I am; if I like you, I like you, if I don’t like you, I don’t like you.”

Defending himself, Groovy said Beauty was the one who body-shamed and broke up with him.

He said he was hurt when some of the housemates labelled him as “player” after the incident.

Groovy said, “Let’s not forget that this is an adult that has the ability to make decisions.

“I came clean. I’m a real person. I didn’t come with any games, I didn’t come with anything. So, it really hurt me when the Level 2 people started saying, Groovy is trying to play, Groovy is this, Groovy is that. And that kind of isolated me a lot from the group.”

“This is literally a lady that ended the relationship. Body-shamed me,” he lamented.