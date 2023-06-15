A man from the United States has described the drama that occurred after a paternity fraud case was filed and he learned that he is sterile and not the biological father of his three children.

He claimed that the doctor informed him that his infertility is inherited and that he has been incapable of becoming pregnant since birth.

He was perplexed by this because he has been married for 15 years and has three children, who are now 15, 12, and 7 years old.

He made the decision to submit the children to a DNA test, and the results were negative, indicating that they are not his offspring.

On his birthday, the man decided to reveal his wife, so he threw a beautiful party and invited his friends, family, and coworkers.

One of the youngsters, he claimed, belonged to the DJ he hired to perform at his birthday celebration, as he later learned.

He made a commotion at the party that startled the attendees, and one of the things he did was to have a woman to hold a sign that said, “You lying b**ch,” to his wife.

He claimed that despite advice from others to continue caring for the kids, which he accepted, he had already decided that the marriage could no longer function.

