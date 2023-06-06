In a viral video, an extremely inebriated Nigerian man is heard declaring and explaining why he doesn’t want to make heaven.

He expressed concern that if he goes to heaven, he won’t be able to find his normal medicines to take while being mock-interviewed by a bunch of men late at night.

The man, who was under the influence of alcohol when he spoke, identified some common hard substances that are a problem in society and said he is afraid of not having access to them.

He added that he would ask to be taken to a location where marijijuana (igbo) is sold if he ever found himself in a celestial paradise.

He thought that if he could find any of those substances and ingest them, he would become spiritually pure and might even turn into an angel who smokes.

Watch the video below: