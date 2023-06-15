Nafi’u Sulaiman, a 19-year-old resident of Kano State, has been arrested by the police for allegedly orchestrating his own kidnapping in order to extort ransom money from his uncle.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, made this announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday, where he provided updates on the progress of the command’s efforts in combating crime.

CP Gumel highlighted the achievements of the police in apprehending suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug peddling, and human trafficking.

According to CP Gumel, on Friday at approximately 17:50, a resident of Garindau Village, Warawa LGA, Kano, reported that he had received a phone call from an unknown individual claiming to have kidnapped his 19-year-old son, Nafi’u Sulaiman, and demanding a ransom for his release. Following prolonged negotiations, they agreed on a ransom amount of three hundred and sixty-five thousand naira (N365,000).

During the course of the investigation, the victim confessed to fabricating his own kidnapping and orchestrating the extortion plot against his uncle. CP Gumel stated that the case will be taken to court once the investigation is completed.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated the commitment of the command to eliminate all forms of crime and criminal activities in the state.