A tragic incident occurred in the commercial town of Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, Ondo State, on a Sunday evening, as a tanker explosion resulted in the loss of multiple lives in the community.

According to reports, the devastating incident happened when residents rushed to the scene of a truck crash to scoop petrol.

The fuel had spilled onto the road, and a spark from a mobile phone held by one of the individuals involved in the fuel scooping ignited the spilled fuel.

The explosion took place along Showboy road, near a filling station in the area. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing details of the tragedy, revealing that over 15 people lost their lives in the inferno.

Among the victims were three children and a pregnant woman, who were tragically roasted to death.

John, an okada rider in the vicinity, shared his account of the incident, stating that people rushed to the crash site to scoop fuel when the truck exploded, resulting in the devastating loss of lives.

The police spokesperson in the state, Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident and described the victims as fuel scoopers.