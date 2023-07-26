A young man was caught and given a beating after he was nabbed while stealing several crates of soft drinks.

The video which surfaced on social media shows the heavily beaten man sitting on the floor and holding his spoils.

It was gathered that the man had tried carting away with several packs of Pepsi when he was apprehended.

Some netizens have observed that he might be someone’s boyfriend or crush.

Below are some reactions from viewers:

@Queen: “See mouth person boyfriend and crush.”

@official © GOODY: “person serious date chaii.”

@@modurodayo3: “pls forgive him, things are hard now in Nigeria,we are only living with the grace of God.”

@user3469190436380pat Baby: “hmmmm county is very hard he wanted to sell and get money for food make una pardon him abeg.”

@favy: “no blame unemployment everywhere buh omo if na for my side ahh dey for don burn am to Ash.”

@Empress unusual: “I don’t support him but things are hard you don’t know what he has gone through. if you have not seen shege you would not understand.”

@Joseph tonny: “because of this small juice that’s why they beat him like that it’s not good.”

@patriciaasukwojoe: “Let us try to help one another in this trial time of ours, be your brother’s keeper, please you people should not kill the boy, forgive him.”

@benita199: “Na hunger make government give them small job, I no de blame them again, if government no do anything na there people them go start to de carry.”

Watch video below: