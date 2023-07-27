Two teenagers have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly stealing a baby girl.

The suspects, identified as Hajara Usman (19) and Ibrahim Usman (18), reportedly intruded into the apartment of a new mother and took away her newborn baby.

The incident came to light when Adamu Baka (55 years) reported to the Akuyam outstation on July 23, 2023, that unknown individuals had broken into his daughter’s home and abducted her baby.

In response to the report, a team of detectives from the police command promptly initiated an investigation and successfully apprehended the culprits involved in the abduction.

The abducted baby was found in the possession of Hajara Usman, who had conspired with Ibrahim Usman to commit the crime.

The police spokesperson, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, disclosed that the investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the motives behind the act. The suspects will be profiled and face charges in court upon the completion of the investigation.