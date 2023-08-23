A spiritualist has issued a stern warning to her dishonest clients who have failed to pay her her own cut after she conducted certain juju rituals that allowed them to cash out.

The unidentified woman stated in a video that has gone viral on social media that she performed some voodoo for her clients that has made them wealthy.

She said that they had promised to provide her a specific portion of their earnings but never did.

Sending out a caution to them, she warned that if they do not come of their own accord, she’d be forced to make them meet different unfortunate fate.

The spiritualist gave them from now till December to come give her her share of their wealth or she’d act on what she has in mind for them.

Watch her speak below: