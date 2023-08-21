A popular native doctor in Ghana has bragged about the potency of his spiritual powers, saying he has the ability to disappear at will.

It was gathered that he was arrested by the Ghanaian police after being called upon to stop the demolition of a building in Nima by the authorities.

He was taken to the station for obstructing government duties, but subsequently released and warned not to interfere again.

However, when a journalist interviewed him about the incident, he said he could have disappeared when the police came to whisk him away if he were a bad person, but he chose not to.

He shared a video of the juju priest talking about what he could have done if he wanted to escape from the police after his arrest.

