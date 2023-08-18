A Nigerian woman has welcomed a set of twins after 22 years of waiting.

The good news was shared by her sister, Precious Onyinye Odiozor via Facebook on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The woman expressed gratitude to God as she shares photos of the first-time mother and her twins.

She captioned it;

“What God cannot do, doesn’t not exist. Good news. God bless my senior sister with twins after 22 years of waiting. Clear road for baby praise and testimony. Twins welcome, feel free and call me mama ejima sister, that’s my new name now. Glory be to God. Alleluia! Congratulations dearest big sister.”

See the photos below;