A Nigerian couple has rejoiced after their son slept without any fuss.

In the video shared via TikTok by the boy’s mother, @iam_adamma, the proud parent walked into their parlour only to see their baby boy sleeping peacefully on the couch.

After watching their son for some time, the couple thanked God and then dance to a music.

Sharing the video, Adamma expressed the relief and amazement that parents often experience when their children settle down without any fuss.

“When your son sleeps by himself without any drama. This kids can turn you into something else.” she wrote.

One @Clara Khasai reacted: “You now know where the drama comes from big brother ain’t asleep yet.”

@la cherrie commented: “Son sleeps when he sees Cain and instructions to close his eyes..boom he sleeps off.”

@benedictasong reacted: “Children and drama some times me and my hubby feel like running away from the house but not possible.”

@Sedes Chidera commented: “My sister praise by to God. lolz, i can relate.”

@user8101055522896 reacted: “Story of my RN,my niece just brought her inside from the living room i said ahh she don sleep.”

@ogenwa reacted: “I understand the joy. Mine just slept now.”

@Chidinma said: “I can’t wait for the day my daughter will sleep by herself.”

@Queenszone Collections said:“Motherhood na your mate?”

Watch the video below:

