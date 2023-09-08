Ex Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate Chichi tearfully shares insights into her childhood, why she went into stripping, and her sour relationship with her once good friend, Phyna.

During an interview with the ace media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Chichi became emotional as she recounted a turbulent upbringing marked by experiences that no young girl should have to go through.

She revealed that she endured physical and sexual abuse, highlighting the profound hardship she faced during her childhood.

Regarding her choice of profession as a stripper, Chichi explained that her journey into that field was influenced by a series of deeply personal events that shaped her life. However, she expressed her belief that many Nigerians might struggle to comprehend or empathize with her unique story.

On her beef and legal action taking against Phyna, the former stripper clarified that Phyna had made several damaging allegations against her, prompting her decision to pursue a lawsuit.

In her words:

“I have gone through things a girl child shouldn’t go through. Just think of anything in your head, I have gone through that. I have seen it all, physical abuse, sexual abuse and all.

There is nothing that I have gotten that anyone gave me for free. The only thing I got for free is Big Brother Naija, cause I don’t know how it happened but I just thank God, because nobody ever saw something good in me even when I was a child.

A lot of things happened, that’s why I went into stripping, but a lot of people wouldn’t understand, because Nigerians aren’t ready to relate to my story.

After the reunion, I was depressed. I deactivated my Instagram, and even now I am on and off because it’s not easy for me.

After the reunion I was in a miserable state because I felt I went there to be destroyed, to be rendered useless – my brand and everything”.

Watch the video below: