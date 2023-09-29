James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has revealed the exorbitant fee he charges per Instagram post.

In an interview with Big Brother Naija’s Tacha Akide on her radio station, Big Friday Show, the famous crossdresser revealed that he charges between N800,00 and N1 million per Instagram post.

He defended the price by pointing out that he has millions of followers on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

James Brown left many stunned when he stated that he was born a Crossdresser.

While speaking on his rift with colleague and rival, Bobrisky who he considers tox!c, he stated that Bobrisky was trying to control him.

According to him, Bobrisky started giving him space because he felt James was doing too much, forgetting that Brown was more talented than him.

“Bobrisky is short, fat and fair and tox!c. She is not fun, interesting, comic, and lovely.

I didn’t decide to be a crossdresser, I was born with it.

I charge between 1 million to 800,000 for a video ad on Instagram. I have 1.7 million Instagram followers and 1 million Facebook followers.

At a time, Bobrisky started giving me space because she felt I was doing too much on Instagram. I have a bunch of talents, but Bobrisky doesn’t have half, so why will I be Bobrisky”.

Watch the video;