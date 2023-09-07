Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has been come under fire for her comment on the two Doctorate degrees bagged by her father-in-law, Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie.

The actress had joined her husband, Yul Edochie, in congratulating her father-in-law who bagged two Doctorate degrees in one day.

She posted a picture of the legendary actor wearing his graduation gown and praised him as the “Lion of Africa.”

In her message, Judy acknowledged the well-deserved recognition and honours confer on the iconic actor. She extended her prayers for him to live long.

“A big Congratulations to Chief Dr Pete Edochie @peteedochie the Lion of Africa. Award well Deserved! Praying for long life with more blessings Amen”, she wrote.

However, netizens took to the comments section to drag her heavily over her involvement in the family.

juliaasweets wrote: “Ekuke o si na ogini? Mgbeke feeling funky,who is your Daddy? A man that wasn’t aware when you were married,a man you wont stop at nothing to ruin the good name he has made? Na so you will be going around seeking for attention and you will never get it. Ewu Awusa.”

ijeo.ma7 wrote: “Same man you deleted his picture from you page 😂😂 shameless ijele kulikuli 😂😂.”

darln_muna wrote: “Bingo woman!!! Onye ara post!!!!”

bec.kysamuel wrote: “You go soon delete this one like you deleted his birthday post.you are just restless.”

