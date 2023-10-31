Former Big Brother Naija star, Bella Okagbue, has addressed speculations that she was expecting a baby.

The reality star took to social media to clarify that her protruding belly is due to food and not pregnancy. She however expressed her excitement about motherhood but firmly stated that she wants to wait until after marriage.

Fans had been curious about her appearance, leading to speculation about her pregnancy status. Bella reassured her followers that she was not expecting a child but appreciated their love and support regardless.

Bella’s warm response demonstrate her positive outlook and her aspirations for the future.

Bella Okagbue has been in a relationship with colleague, Sheggz since their time together in the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ house in 2022.