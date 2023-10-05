A Nigerian doctor goes online to brag about how much he has accomplished in the five years since moving to the United Kingdom.

The Abroad-based Nigerian took to Twitter to commemorate his five-year relocation anniversary.

He shared some of the blessings he has received in the last five years, including a nice ride, a new home, a permanent residence, and becoming a father to a bouncing baby.

The man known as Shola shared images of his blessings and expressed gratitude to God for what he had bestowed upon him.

On his page, Shola wrote;

“Today makes it exactly 5 years I stepped into this country.

I can’t thank God enough for his blessings.

Frame 4: Mood for the rest of the year.”

See post below;