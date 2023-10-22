Opeyemi Falegan finds love again as he shows off his mystery lover following his messy breakup with the Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

It would be recalled that a while back, the controversial actress and Opeyemi were in a romantic relationship and often display their love and affection for each other in public until their relationship went sour and eventually crashed.

The philanthropist, Opeyemi, has, however, found love again after a long while of healing from his last relationship.

Taking to his Instagram page to flaunt his newly found mystery lover, the ex-U.S. military shared moments with her in a pool with holding her tight to his arms.

“Jesus is coming soon , but I will never leave this world without anyone knowing I was here,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below: