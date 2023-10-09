A video of some family members, friends, and VVIP fans of reality stars, Mercy and Pere has surfaced on the internet showering praises at the adorable couple.

Pere and Mercy Eke started dating while on the All-Stars show and, many fans have found them to be an amazing match.

It may seem as though the relationship between Mercy and Pere has been made official after the two love birds confirmed they are dating during their interviews after the show.

In a video trending online, some elderly women presumed to be family members and friends of the couple were seen eulogizing Pere as they describe him as the best-in-law to be for Mercy Eke. This video has attracted diverse reactions from social media users.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

@Sweetcakeforlife: “If I catch any of my family members doing dis nonsense eeh,I must swear for them..”.

@Urchlady94: “Mercy choice for Pere still dey cut my heart for her but i hope it goes well for them”.

@Miz_kay_berry: “I love there ship , wish pere go wife mercy, cute kids alert”.

@Ebony.c: “See the way they are muding mercy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

@Estella: “Wahala who i wan listen to nw 😂 well as long as my ship is sailing “.

@Ericabeauty: “😂😂😂😂Mercy is 34 so i understand dem time no de… Mercy must marry 🤣🤣🤣🤣”.