A Nigerian man, @jydejoshua, fulfilled his dream of becoming a doctor, earning a medical degree four years after leaving his banking job.

In 2019, he announced on Twitter his decision to quit the bank and pursue medicine, a move many viewed as unrealistic.

Facing intense studying for the entrance exams after being away from academics, he expressed the difficulty in transitioning to medical school.

Fast-forwarding to November 15, 2023, he proudly proclaimed his achievement, recalling the stress, anxiety, and inner struggles encountered during his journey to becoming a physician.

Reflecting on his transformation, he marveled at the work of God in his life, signing off as “Dr. Joshua Kamal,” a testament to his hard-earned accomplishment.