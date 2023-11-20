Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has accused Davido of sending a bouncer to stab him to death.

As the ongoing beef takes another drastic turn, Dammy Krane, said he was nearly fatally stabbed during this incident, which he says could have something to do with his colleague, Davido

Dammy Krane claims that a knife was used in the attempt on his life. He says he was to successfully defended himself against the bouncer who was trying to harm him.

He suggests that he believes Davido and the nightclub owner were behind this assassination attempt.

In his words:

“They tried to stab me with a knife today @secret place, Owe b Owe your plan with Sheyman (owner of secret place) has failed. Thank God I was able to defend myself & Take the knife from the bouncer.

“Is this what you people want to turn the music industry to ? You think there’s no law ba, There’s Evidence sha.”