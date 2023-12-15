Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, recently took to his social media page to brag about selling out his concert in Abuja.

It was earlier reported that the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker couldn’t attract a substantial crowd to his show. However, Davido promptly dismissed these claims by reacting with a cap emoji to a post from a Nigerian blog.

During the event, he responded to a post featuring a video from his Abuja show, stating, “Major flogging tonight,” indicating his utmost satisfaction with the performance and the crowd turnout.

Fans took to his comment section to share their opinion on his Abuja concert.

See reactions below:

@Spaceman_2BIG: “A lot more people are still outside waitinggggg to get in mehnnnnnnn damnnnnnn 001.”

@a_light_piece: “Davido, show them who’s the baddest.”

@Ebukamachala: “Your mates dey do flogging for Saudi and Belgium. You Dey do do Abuja. Mumu man.”

@ofestyle: “We turn up even as ticket money na millions, we work for the money we ball with it too.”

@simpleiykejnr: “That’s how Boss do! He’s the biggie biggie don dada…..calling him BOSS!!”