Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has reacted to the widespread speculations that she’s secretly not a fan of Yul’s first wife, May Edochie and wants her out of their family, as she reveals the motive behind her strong support for May.

The seasoned actress, who has been vocal about her love and support for the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, stated that it has come to her notice that a lot of people have this poorly thought-out notion that she secretly dislikes May.

She reiterated her support for May, stating that she stands to gain nothing by kicking May out of her family since she cannot leave her own husband to marry Yul.

In her words:

“ALL I AM FIGHTING FOR IS TO SEE THEM COME BACK TOGETHER AS THE PEACEFUL AND LOVING UNION THEY HAVE BEEN

AND IT MUST COME TO PASS IJMN

YUL IS A SON I LOVE SO MUCH AND I CAN NEVER SPEAK ILL OF HIM OR TROLL HIM ONLINE, HOW CAN I DISLIKE MY OWN HUSBAND’S BROTHER?

MY ONLY PROBLEM IS “YOU KNOW WHO” AND I WILL NOT KEEP QUIET UNTIL THE YOKE IS BROKEN..

AS FOR QUEEN MAY, HEAVEN KNOWS MY LOVE FOR HER CAN NEVER BE MEASURED SO I REST MY CASE FOR NOW…”

See below: