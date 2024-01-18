Iconic Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele is over the moon as he celebrates his triplets on their 5th birthday today.

Yinka Ayefele, who recently marked 26 years of surviving a horrible motor accident which led him being unable to walk, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his adorable triplets on their day.

The 55-year-old singer shared a video collage of his triplets, refering to them his treasured and wishing them a happy birthday.

He wrote: “MY TRIPLET AT FIVE., HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY TREASURED.”

Netizens took to his comment section with birthday wishes for the triplets.

See comments below:

freshfmlagos wrote: “😍 Age Gracefully Rose Mary , Raymond and Richard ❤️ 🎉”

adeyemiolusegunisaac said: “Wow they are five already😍😍😍😍 may God be with you all…. Happy birthday cute kids🔥😍😍”

abbey4eva2 stated: “Happy birthday to you guys…. longlife n prosperity age with abundant blessings many happy returns❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

tunmiseyimisi_adedokun penned: “Happy birthday to the Glorious triplet God bless your new age 🙏 More calendar to destroy 😍😍

See post below: