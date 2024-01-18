A Zimbabwean man has cried out after discovering that his wife of three years is a HIV patient.

In a viral video, the man revealed that he found the HIV pills his wife had been keeping from him throughout their three-year marriage.

According to him, it was revealed to him through prayer, that his wife is HIV positive and has been secretly taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

It was also revealed to him, the hole where the HIV pills where hidden.

“You can see this while here. She has deliberately removed this cover underneath. So I will pull it out. You can see I’m pulling it out. It’s here. you see the thing that she has hidden.” “A warning to those who want to get married. You can see the tablets here. I trusted her with all my heart and my soul. I stood with her in all her sickness and all her troubles but this is what she does to betray me. “She is taking ARVs and I am exposed to the disease. She doesn’t care whether I die or I live. So I’m just an object for her to use.To take me for a ride. She doesn’t care the children that I have they still need me. They’re young. I thank God for this revelation.”

Note: TLD is an abbreviation for Tenofovir / Lamivudine / Dolutegravir).

It is an ARV regimen recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the preferred first-line treatment for adults living with HIV.

Watch below;

