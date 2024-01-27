Portable‘s baby mama, Omobolanride Akinyanju popularly known as Ashabi, has spoken out on her love for him.

The budding actress, in a recent interview, revealed that despite the Zazoo hitmaker being married and having multiple women, she still feels like she’s the only wife.

She revealed that she always has this imaginary thoughts that whenever he is not with her, he has gone to work and he comes back home, he comes to her alone.

Portable’s baby mama admitted that she always prays for him not to contract sexually transmitted diseases (STD), but if he does, they would have it together, and die together if it’s a deadly one.

In her words:

“In my own mind, I am the only one My husband Portable married. Whenever he leaves the house, I believe he has gone to hustle for what we will eat. I know he has several women he is dating. May God not let him be infected, and if he gets infected with a deadly disease, we will d!e together”.

Her statement sparked mixed reactions from netizens who expressed disgust at her.

Adejoke Temi wrote, “Nothing to learn from this interview

Fabulous Kiddies Parties wrote, “May I not raise a girl child to have this kind of terrible mentality what? Girl you’ve got a very low self-esteem. It’s really sad, u can do better

Merridahh wrote, “All shades of dysfunctionality right from upbringing. How would a min support her daughter who probably just finished secondary school to start a business and rent an apartment with a man