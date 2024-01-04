Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has revealed that May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie asked the actor to come get the bride price but he refused.

It would be recalled that Yul Edochie started dragging his first wife again as he demanded a refund of the bride price that he paid to marry her.

The father of three, in a outburst on social media, stated that his wife underwent bosom enlargement surgery, which was done against his consent by her alleged married boyfriend.

Reacting to the post, Rita Edochie who doesn’t miss a chance to show her support for May, stated that May asked Yul to go for the bride price after he married Judy, which he refused because he thought May would come to terms with staying in a polygamous marriage.

See post below: