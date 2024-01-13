Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has taken to social media to celebrate the 72nd birthday of his mother, Alhaja Risikat Ejide, with a touching note.

Femi Adebayo, recalled his growing up days as he admitted that he was very troublesome as a child yet his mother endured his naughtiness and took care of him from a baby.

The ‘Jagun Jagun’ actor appreciated her for her consistent prayers and advice and for being an integral part of his success journey.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday sweet mother…Ejide as I fondly call you, thank you for nurturing me from a baby and enduring all my naughty acts while I was growing up(Chai I was troublesome).

Mummy thank you for the consistent prayers and advice.

Thank you for being an integral part of my success journey.

I love you so much.

Many more years in good health.

Enjoy your day Mum”.