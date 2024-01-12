Famous Nightlife king, Yhemolee, has gotten back together with his ex, Thayour, weeks after their public break up.

It would be recalled that the content creator and his girlfriend had a messy fallout late last year 2023 over allegations of Thayour cheating on their relationship.

After the whole brouhaha, Yhemolee had taken to his social media to pen an apology note to Thayour on her birthday, expressing regrets for publicly humiliating her.

In a recent development, a quick check on their respective Instagram pages shows the lovebirds are back to following eachother on the image-sharing platform.

See below:

See netizens reactions below:

nita_cruzyy said: “When they can’t find your type outside,they return back to you👏👏 they are meant for each other ,I love them both 😍.”

barbie_savage122 opined: “Before nko? where he wan go😂😂.”

animashaun_taiwo_ reacted: “Sweet me .she didn’t post the mother on her bd but the mother did.”

sweetness_shandy said: “Yes we love them like that abegi leave our thayor alone 🙏😘.”

otioflagos wrote: “@yhemo_lee you and @burnaboygram dey misbehave ooo. Why you go go back to your ex naw 😂😂😂.”