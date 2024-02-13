Many people on the internet have been moved by a heartwarming and touching reunion video showing a Nigerian mother and son getting back together after a nine-year separation.

A TikTok video showed the touching scene of the Nigerian mother and son getting back together after a nine-year breakup.

The son, who had been living abroad, decided to come home with great emotion, surprising not only his mother but also his kids, who hadn’t seen their dad in nearly ten years.

As the son enters the house, his mother is first in the dark about his presence, setting up an emotional scene. The mother’s face beams with overwhelming joy and disbelief as the realization hits her.

The clip shows the mother knelt on the ground, thanking God for being good and faithful in bringing her and her long-lost son back together.

Watch the video below: