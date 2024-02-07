Nigerian man melt hearts with his love story as he appreciates his wife for standing by him when he had nothing.

The man revealed that he had met his wife when he had absolutely nothing to his name and she still stuck with him.

He revealed how he had advised his wife to leave him at the time or she would end up drinking garri for a long time.

But she had refused and stayed with him during his struggling days.

He said that when he made small amount of money, he rushed and bought a wedding ring with it and proposed to his wife with it.

When another money came he did his traditional wedding and things have been getting better ever since.

He said:

“I got small money I ran to Aboki shop buy ring engage Immediately. Small money entered my hand we started planning for our traditional marriage, so we snapped our wedding shoot,” said.

He added that his wife got pregnant with their first baby, a baby boy and then another pregnancy, this time a girl.

“Like play play am now a father of 2.”

