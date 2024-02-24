Noble Igwe, a Nigerian celebrity blogger and fashion entrepreneur, has responded to a threat given by famed comedian Seyi Law.

Seyi made the pledge during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he also chastised other celebrities who have insulted him at various times.

The comedian also denied Nollywood actor Baba Tee’s recent claims that he stole his joke and used it in a comedy performance.

The stand-up comedian went on to say he has a problem with Tunde Ednut, and mentioned Fathia Balogun, Mercy Aigbe while lashing out.

“I am mentioning it publicly, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extent,” Seyi Law said.

He also denied telling Nigerians to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

I have an issue with Tunde Ednut. I’ll beat Noble Igwe to an extent if we see & I never said vote for Tinubu – Seyilaw pic.twitter.com/LGH5aFbUDr — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 24, 2024

Responding to his comment, Noble mocked the comedian stating that he’s moving hopping on different podcasts, when his colleagues are going on comedy tours.

“While other comedians your mate are on tour , you are busy moving from one podcast to another @seyilaw1 but then, that’s a tour,” Noble wrote.

See post: